Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 40%

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) traded up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 440,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 68,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

