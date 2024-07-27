Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $101.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in Pentair by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

