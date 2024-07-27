RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RES traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 3,917,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

