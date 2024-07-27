RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.55.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

