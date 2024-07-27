RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,526,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

