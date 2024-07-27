RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $113.95 on Friday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

