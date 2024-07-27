RTX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 25,004 call options.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 7,526,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

