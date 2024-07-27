Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 34,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Rumble Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.