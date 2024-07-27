SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.61

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.84. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 223,594 shares trading hands.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

