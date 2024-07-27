Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.05.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

