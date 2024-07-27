SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
LON:SDX opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Thursday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
SDX Energy Company Profile
