Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 584,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

