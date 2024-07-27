Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 584,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.
