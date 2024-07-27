Secure Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.38.

SES opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. Insiders have bought a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

