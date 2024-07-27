Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,100 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the June 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seer by 233.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 931,260 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEER stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 375,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Seer has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

About Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

