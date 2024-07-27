SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 454,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 32,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($158.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

