SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 454,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on SNES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNES
Institutional Trading of SenesTech
SenesTech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 32,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($158.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Featured Stories
