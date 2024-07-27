Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 3rd

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SXT opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

