ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $827.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

