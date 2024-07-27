ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NOW traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $827.61. 2,410,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $744.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.