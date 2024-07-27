SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in July

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGS Price Performance
SGSOY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,264. SGS has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
SGS Company Profile
