Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.