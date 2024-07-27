Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
About Shaftesbury Capital
