SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 7,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,313. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

