Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Natixis grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. 711,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.20. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

