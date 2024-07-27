Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,931,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 651.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.02. The company had a trading volume of 199,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,761. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

