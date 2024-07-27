Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $198,916,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after acquiring an additional 575,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,906,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,124. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

