Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.