Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. 496,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $153.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

