Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,660,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

