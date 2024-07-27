Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

