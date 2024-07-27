Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. 184,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

