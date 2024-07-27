Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of BBY remained flat at $87.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

