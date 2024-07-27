Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $147.47. 303,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,699. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.07 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

