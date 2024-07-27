Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,720,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 152,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,273. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.