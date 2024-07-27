Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock worth $27,162,851. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. 2,699,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,125. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

