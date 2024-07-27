Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,390,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

