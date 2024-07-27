Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. 8,882,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467,425. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

