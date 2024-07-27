Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $196.91. 368,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.