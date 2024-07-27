Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

