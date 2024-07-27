Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on SMMT

About Summit Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.