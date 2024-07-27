Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

PIPR opened at $275.15 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $277.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

