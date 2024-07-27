Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

