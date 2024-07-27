Shell Asset Management Co. Has $417,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of RYN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

