Shell Asset Management Co. Has $442,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.