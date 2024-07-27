Shell Asset Management Co. Has $798,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hess by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hess by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 403,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

