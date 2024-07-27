Shell Asset Management Co. Has $833,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WING shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

