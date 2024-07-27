Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.