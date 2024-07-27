Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,078 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Repligen by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,840,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

