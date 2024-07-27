Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 208 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.