Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,683 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $256.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average of $246.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

