Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 301 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SM Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $45.92 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.