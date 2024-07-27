Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 550 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

